Solar Opposites Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline Netflix Potential Sequel Details To Follow?

Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland’s animated series Solar Opposites was renewed for the next season recently. The animated series has been initially ordered for 2 seasons of eight episodes each.

The first period of this show made its debut on Hulu in May this year. Following this initial season’s success, the animated series’ followers and fans are looking forward to watching the next season of Solar Opposites. This is everything we know about the upcoming season of the animated series, Solar Opposites.

The Animated Series Arrive On Hulu?

The first season of Solar Opposites came on Hulu. The viewers of the animated series are all eagerly awaiting to watch the second season. Hulu is yet to make any statement regarding the initiation of the next season of Solar Opposites. The show’s viewers can expect to see the second season of the animated series, Solar Opposites, sometime next year.

The makers of the show have not revealed the storyline for the upcoming season of the animated series. The viewers can expect to see more experiences the five aliens go on since their arrival on Earth. The viewers will be able to see more of The Pupa, who’d have evolved entirely. Yumyulack and his terrarium will also be seen in the second season.

The animated series revolves around a family of aliens that are the residents of world Schlorp. The family is forced to leave their house and take refuge at planet Earth after an asteroid destroys Schlorp. On arriving at Earth, the family settles in middle America. The household is disputing over the move and whether it was a fantastic idea or not.

The Cast Of The Animated Series?

The animated series, Solar Opposites, includes Justin Roiland, Mary Mack, Thomas Middleditch, and Sean Giambrone.

Developed by Josh Bycel, the first season of the animated show, Solar Opposites, can be found on Hulu.