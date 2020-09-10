Home Entertainment Solar Opposites season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of...
Entertainment

Solar Opposites season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show Solar Opposites is an American sitcom. This exciting show includes Animated sitcom and Science fiction genres. The series was first aired on May 8, 2020. And the show was first premiered on Hulu. The show was developed by Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan and J. Michael Mendel was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 8 episodes. Then the series was renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 8/10 from IMDb and 88% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Solar Opposites season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Thomas Middleditch as Korvo’s mission partner Terry, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack as Yumyulack and Jesse.

Solar Opposites season 2 plot

The season 2 will have new characters and a more interesting plot. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Solar Opposites season 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on May 8, 2020 on Hulu. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.

Sonal Sengupta

