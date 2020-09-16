Home Entertainment Siren Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Many More
Siren Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Many More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Siren is an American drama show, which is extremely popular with the viewers. The concert concluded with its next season and is expected to think of the fourth. Let us learn more about the fourth season of this series.

Siren Season 4: Cast

The cat of the show may comprise, Alex Roe like Ben Pownall, Eline Powell as Ryn, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop, Ian Verdun as Xander McClure, Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins, Curtis Lum as Calvin Lee, David Cubitt as Ted Pownall, Sarah-Jane Redmond as Elaine Pownall, Hannah Levien as Janine, Millan Tesfazgi as Cami, Georgia Waters as Eliza, Sedale Threatt Jr. as Levi and others.

Siren Season 4: Plot

The series is set in a coastal city, that is the house of the mermaid. However, one mermaid Tia planned and convinced the majority of the merpeople to overthrow humanity. This leads the entire town to be turned into a warzone with a great deal of death and the devastation to follow. To prevent Tia to rescue Ryn’s daughter, Ryn, Ben, and Maddie had fought with Tia and her believers. This result in excellent underwater warfare that resulted in a lot of commotions. Things worsened after Ted Pownall chose to follow his great-great-great grandfather’s footsteps after understanding the existence of merpeople.

The third season of the show concluded with the warfare. Though no official plot of Season 4 is released, yet it is expected to show that the afterwar situation as to the battle of the humans and the merpeople together in rebuilding the city to its initial type. It may also include a few more spins and ups and downs.

Siren Season 4: Release Date

Though no official release date of this series is outside, we could expect it to be released by mid-2021.

Siren Season 4: Trailer

