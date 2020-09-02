Siren Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Let’s Learn More About The Fourth Season Of The Show

- Advertisement -

Siren is an American drama show, which is a very popular one of the viewers. The concert concluded with its next season and is expected to think of the fourth. Let’s learn more about the fourth season of the show.

Siren Season 4 Cast

The cat of this show may comprise Alex Roe like Ben Pownall, Eline Powell as Ryn, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop, Ian Verdun as Xander McClure, Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins, Curtis Lum as Calvin Lee, David Cubitt as Ted Pownall, Sarah-Jane Redmond as Elaine Pownall, Hannah Levien as Janine, Millan Tesfazgi as Cami, Georgia Waters as Eliza, Sedale Threatt Jr. as Levi and many others.

Siren Season 4 Plot

The show is set in a coastal city, that’s the home of the mermaid. However, one mermaid, Tia planned and convinced the majority of the merpeople to overthrow humanity. This leads the entire town to be turned into a warzone with a great deal of death and devastation. To prevent Tia to save Ryn’s daughter, Ryn, Ben, and Maddie had battled with Tia and her believers. This result in fantastic underwater warfare that resulted in a lot of ruckuses. Things worsened after Ted Pownall chose to follow his great-great-great grandfather’s footsteps after knowing the merpeople’s existence.

The third season of this show concluded with the warfare. Though no official plot of season 4 is released, yet it is expected to show that the afterwar situation as to the struggle of the people and the merpeople together in rebuilding the city into its original form. It may also include some more spins and ups and downs.

Siren Season 4 Release Date

Though no official release date of the show is out, we can expect it to be released by mid-2021.

Siren Season 4 Trailer