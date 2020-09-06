Signs Season 2: Release Date, Plot and a lot!

- Advertisement -

Signs’ aka ‘Znaki’ is a Polish thriller and crime drama, infused with classic Nordic noir vibes, which is an evergreen favourite of Netflix.

Season 1 offered creepy dark arts, chilly aesthetics, excellent cinematography, and an intriguing story, which leaves us wanting.

In fact, it contains all the elements necessary to make it an addictive watch.

Plot

Season 1 revolves around a student who was killed in this area several years back but the case is still unresolved.

When a woman is murdered at the lake near the local melaphyre mine, Commissioner Michał Trela starts uncovering clues that connect to the cold case of the slain student.

What unravels is a twisted chain of events, closely interlinked with the fate of the town and its weird residents.

Signs season 2

‘Signs’ season 1 premiered on July 22, 2020, on Netflix, and it consisted of eight episodes.

It originally released in Poland on AXN on October 10, 2018, and ended on November 28, 2018.

The show has already finished airing its second season in its home country. In Poland, season 2 ran from April 7, 2020, to May 26, 2020.

Therefore, it can be assumed that soon we’ll be seeing season 2. It can be guessed is, ‘Signs’ season 2 will release sometime in early 2021

It will consist of eight episodes just like its preceding installment.