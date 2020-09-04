Sherlock Holmes 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Might Feature Tom Holland Alongside Robert Downey Jr

- Advertisement -

Sherlock Holmes 3 – What Will Be The Release Date?

The film series Sherlock Holmes premiered in 2009, and the third group is set to release on December 22, 2021, together with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law reprising their roles as the protagonists.

The film was first set to release on December 25, 2020, but today it’s been set back with a complete calendar year, allegedly because of their protagonists’ busy schedules.

Sherlock Holmes 3 – What Will Be The Storyline?

The movie creators haven’t led the viewer in on their plans for the upcoming movie. The movie is said to be set in turn of the century San Francisco. We could expect the string to be full of a lot more experience, humor, and a few heartbreaks. The story may show the way the characters depend on one another when faced with problems, even after staying apart for many decades.

Everyone is definitely waiting to learn who the villain will be in Sherlock Holmes 3. The first outing shows Holmes and Watson battling mysterious world dominator Lord Henry Blackwood, while at the next movie, Sherlock’s arch-nemesis, Professor James Moriarty. We can again expect to see more of Moriarty and Holmes but again is a farfetched guess.

All guessing is shooting blind arrows; because the filmmakers have said nothing about the upcoming mysterious movie, but that just goes together with the genre. The film is set to release nearly after a few years of its own prequel; it sure will be well worth the wait.