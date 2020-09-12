Home Movies Sherlock Holmes 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here's What We Know
Movies

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here's What We Know

By- Santosh Yadav
Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher stated Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the preceding two films in the franchise. The earlier movie titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the storyline, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. It earned USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in different lands for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. Such a massive victory paved the way to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

Sherlock Holmes 3 previously begun filming earlier. We all know that China’s Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a worldwide outbreak brought the entertainment sector to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all of the film and TV projects were halted and postponed due to the pandemic situation. But, as a result of the creators who chose to release the movie in December next year. They appear to restart their filming soon based on the new recommendations.

Aside from the lead actors Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Sherlock Holmes 3 will see other stars like Jared Harris, Stephen Fry, Noomi Rapace, Rachel McAdams, Kelly Reilly and Eddie Marsan. Jared Harris as Professor James Moriarty, Stephen Fry as Mycroft Holmes, Noomi Rapace as Madam Simza Heron, Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, Kelly Reilly as Mary Morstan and Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lestrade will be returning in the next movie.

If Johnny Depp joins the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3, he is likely to play another popular villain from the Sherlock Holmes universe. As antagonists such as Lord Henry, Jim Moriarty, Sebastian Moran and Henry Blackwood have appeared previously, Amber Heard’s ex-spouse may portray Charles Augustus Magnussen in the third movie. But, we do not have any official announcement in support of the report.

Sherlock Holmes 3 comes with a formal release date December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on Hollywood films.

