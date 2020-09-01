She Season 2 Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

Imtiaz Ali is the creator of She, who is generally known for making romantic shows. As the name says, this show revolves around a female protagonist. She shows the female of society is also equal to their male counterpart. It tells the story of a female constable who moves to dismiss off a drug trade. Despite her stressed life for a police officer, she reveals strong self-determination. This is a must-watch for every woman out there who is lacking any self-confidence.

The show released on Netflix on 20th March 2020. This accumulated mixed reviews from the critics and fans alike. But, those who have binged throughout the seven episodes of She, must be wondering about any potential second season. Here is every update we all know till now.

She Season 2 Cast

Here’s a list of cast members We’ll see in a season 2 of She

Aditi Sudhir Pohankar as Bhumika Pardesi

Vijay Varma as Sasya (who was killed in season one so we won’t see him)

Vishwas Kini as Jason

Suhita Thatte as Bhumi’s mother

Shivani Rangole as Rupa

Sandeep Dhabale as Lokhande

She Season 2 Plot

The show revolves around Bhumi who’s an inspector, and the story takes a turn when she steps out of her comfort zone to get a secret undercover assignment, by the end of season one we see she’s discovered Nayak and has consented to perform for him leaving the assignment behind.

Season two will discover who Bhumi will work for, will she change her staff and operate with Nayak or will she betray Nayak and become an informer to the authorities? To learn more, we might have to wait for season two to be out!

She Season 2 Trailer