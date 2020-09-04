Shazam 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Cast And Shazam Villain Black Adam Is Also Getting His Own Movie

- Advertisement -

In ancient 2019, David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! Turned out to be a wonderful surprise strike. The titular hero didn’t have exactly the same type of name recognition as fellow DC heroes such as Batman and Superman, but the film turned a lot of heads by being a charming, sweet, and imaginative source story, and today, anticipation for the sequel is sky-high. The good news on that front is that Shazam! 2 is already deep in development, sporting the official name Shazam! Fury Of The Gods — that is what motivated us to put with this guide.

As we here in CinemaBlend tend to perform with all of the biggest upcoming releases, we have assembled this feature, gathering all the info we know about Shazam! Fury Of The Gods thus far, such as advice from official studio releases, interviews, and much more. So what is the deal with all the growing DC Extended Universe blockbuster? Keep reading to learn!

Shazam 2 Release Date

Shazam 2 was initially dated for April 1, 2022, leading to many jokes about it having an April Fools prank. Unfortunately, that conduct release date had to be scrapped thanks to Coronavirus, together with the DCEU sequel currently set to fly into theaters on November 4, 2022. This puts it just over a month before the release of Aquaman two, which might cause some slight rivalry for the DC audience.

Shazam 2 Director & Cast

Shazam two will be a reunion for the cast and crew of the first, as manager David F. Sandberg is back onboard, together with writer Henry Gayden and manufacturer Peter Safran. Furthermore, Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and the rest of the main Shazam cast are expected to reprise their roles. There have yet to be any new cast members declared, though Levi has confirmed that The Rock’s Dark Adam will not be making an appearance.

Shazam 2 Plot Details

While no official plot details for Shazam 2 have been released, it seems that Mister Mind will probably be among the main villains. In the comic books, Mister Mind is a Venusian pig that teams up with Sivana to plan a worldwide worm invasion of Earth. The DCEU Mister Mind is observed quite early on in Shazam at a glass containment unit over the Rock of Eternity, but the glass has been later demonstrated to have been busted, and the pig escaped.

Afterward, during Shazam’s post-credits scene, Mister Mind makes his return. He visits Sivana in his jail cell and proposes they can function together to attain their goals and conquer Shazam. After the first film followed the New-52 source story fairly tightly, Shazam takes it a step farther and ends the movie with all the tease of Sivana and Mister Mind teaming up, just as the very first volume of Geoff Johns’ run did. But, instead of seeing this last in the next issue, it will likely be Shazam two that reveals audiences exactly what Mister Mind is all about.

Shazam Villain Black Adam Is Also Getting His Own Movie

On the other hand, the main showdown that lots of fans are waiting to watch – and have been because 2014 – is Shazam combating Dwayne’The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam. He’s a former Champion in his own right and Shazam! Really does quite a bit to put the groundwork for his eventual introduction. However, when Johnson’s Dark Adam does the introduction, it will be in his very own solo picture instead. The Black Adam solo flick was in the works for a couple of years now, and Johnson continues to tease it is going to start filming earlier rather than later.

There’s been some speculation which Black Adam will be a prequel movie and could even demonstrate a few of the events involving the Wizard that Shazam explained, for example, his defeat. Shazam 2 could see Mr. Mind and Sivana work collectively to free him; then Shazam 3 may be employed to actually bring them face to face. That is just speculation right now, but it is crucial not to forget that Black Adam will probably be the character’s debut, and it may be better to hold off this throwdown so that Billy/Shazam could master his abilities.