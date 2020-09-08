Home Movies Shazam 2 Plans to Start Shooting Early Next Year?
Movies

Shazam 2 Plans to Start Shooting Early Next Year?

By- Santosh Yadav
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is planning to kickstart production in ancient 2021, star Zachary Levi confirmed in a recent interview. Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Premiered in 2019 and showcased a comedic superhero story based on the eponymous DC Comics character. The initial Shazam! Starred Levi as the titular superhero, while Asher Angel featured as Shazam’s orphaned teenage alter-ego, Billy Batson. Angel’s Batson grows up in a foster family along with a lot of other siblings, including his very best buddy Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer). He then acquires superpowers from an ancient magician and transforms in an iconic superhero, who along with his siblings, takes down the evil genius Dr. Thaddeus Sivana and his demonic enablers, the Seven Deadly Sins.

Shazam! Was a rousing success in the box office and one of the critics. The film earned an impressive $366 million against a production budget of $80-100 million, and its own light-hearted tone and earnest performances won it several nominations in the Saturn and Teen Choice Awards. Its marketable stature thus prompted Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema to order a sequel, which was first scheduled for an April 2022 release. However, the film was postponed to November 2022, on account of this coronavirus pandemic. Sandberg has mostly been tight-lipped concerning the storyline of this new film. However, he revealed the name of the coming sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, at the DC FanDome final month. At the time being, Shazam! 2 has not even started principal photography. However, the cameras will be rolling soon.

While looking on Dan Fogler’s 4D Xperience, Levi discussed the present plan for Shazam! 2, which has been at a standstill since the COVID-19 pandemic took a turn for the worse. Despite the ongoing delay, it seems like the team will be gearing up to begin the shoot in the near future:

As Levi alludes to, there’s a feeling of urgency to begin filming Shazam! Two as quickly as possible. Every one the actors in the first film, for instance, young celebrities, are poised to reprise their roles in the sequel. The studio, therefore, wants to start principal photography soon, because the younger actors are growing up fast. If shooting doesn’t start in a timely manner, then the children may be too old to play their roles, which would definitely be problematic for Sandberg and the crew. The first movie’s cast was a crucial reason the film worked well, and it’d be difficult to recast the Shazam family.

Of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is another factor which makes things hard. In recent weeks, multiple productions have resumed, but it hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. Jurassic World: Dominion had to alter its location shooting schedule because of an outbreak, and The Batman production is on hold again after celebrity Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus. Hopefully, things will be a bit better by now, Shazam! Fury of the Gods starts shooting, but there is no guarantee the pandemic will be over then. The studio needs to think of a plan that can keep everybody safe before they boot production.

Santosh Yadav

