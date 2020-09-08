Shameless Season 11: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And All New Updates

- Advertisement -

Shameless is one wild series that everyone loves watching and also wishes that they could lead such a free life. The amazing show has already completed ten seasons successfully and now we have brought you some great news about the future of the show. The news is that production of Shameless season 11 is gonna start really soon and it’s gonna be the final bunch of episodes this series will have. So keep reading to get all the information about the release date, cast and plot of Shameless season 11.

When will Shameless season 11 release?

Just like other upcoming shows whose production was put halt due to coronavirus pandemic, even Shameless season 11 was put on a halt. However, things have started getting better now, so the shooting for Shameless season 11 will start from 8th of this month. Yes, that’s great news. Now you might be wondering when can we finally get to watch it? Well, since the production is just about to begin we can expect the show to land up on the screens around mid of 2021.

Who all will be the part of Shameless season 11?

In season 9 we saw the exit of Fiona from the show; thus, Emmy Rossum who played the part won’t be returning for season 11. Other than her, all the main members would be reprising their roles. Macy will again be back to play Frank, Emma Kenney will be back to play her character, Debbie. In addition to these, Jeremy Allen White will return as Lip Gallagher and her reel life girlfriend Tami Gamenti who is played by Kate Miner will also be back. The interesting part is to look at how the story turns in season 11 because in season 10 we got to know that Tami is pregnant.

There’ll obviously be other cast members too for example, Steve Howey, Shanola Hampton, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan.

What does Shameless season 11 holds for us?

Apparently not much has been revealed about season 11. It would be interesting to see how Lip and Tami handle the fact that they are gonna have a baby. Other than that, whether there’ll be a new wedding in season 11? Well, that’s also a mystery now.