Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Plot And Storyline Details

The first season of Sex Education premiered in January 2019, following the awkward Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) as he generates a company at school, becoming a sex therapist for his peers to confide in and seek advice from.

Obviously, it is as strange and funny as it seems but instantly struck a chord with the Netflix audience, with more than 40 million viewers within its first month of release.

Now, almost two decades after, the show’s fans are expected a third season, which has been formally confirmed by Netflix.

Expected Release Date

Sex Education Season 3 will arrive than usual as the Covid-19 pandemic is a larger obstacle in production phases. Therefore that the delay is impending and we could not expect the show to follow its yearly schedule launch hence the expected launch will probably be May 2021 or later.

Sex Education Season 3 Cast

There is not yet any confirmation about who’ll be in a future collection of Sex Education, however, the throw between series one and two remained the same with a few new additions, so we can assume the key characters — played by Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Gillian Anderson — will go back for the third season.

Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), and Adam (Connor Swindells) have also played an integral role as the start of the show in 2019.

Sex Education Season 3 plot and storyline

Up to now, despite official confirmation that the series is currently in production, there’s minimal information available on how the story will progress in Season 3.

At the end of Season 2, a number of potential storylines opened up. Otis’ mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), discovered she is pregnant with Jakob Nyman’s (Mikael Persbrandt) infant despite having split up, while Otis left a possibly life-changing telephone to Maeve (Emma Mackey), leaving a voicemail declaring his love for her. However, Maeve’s neighbor Isaac, who has taken a liking to her himself, hears and deletes the voicemail before Maeve can listen to it.

Obviously, this opens up two big storylines to the primary characters in the show, and we expect Otis to avoid any kind of confrontation with Maeve in the beginning, so this may play an integral premise in the third season.

Elsewhere, Otis’ ex along with Jakob’s daughter Ola (Patricia Allison), has been detecting her feelings for good buddy Lily (Tanya Reynolds), so we’ll certainly see these two exploring their newfound feelings going into Season 3.

Finally, fan-favorite Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) had been fighting with his feelings for former bully Adam (Connor Swindells) — however that turns out is completely up in the air to the next season.