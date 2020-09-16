Home TV Series Netflix Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All...
Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Latest News

By- Ajeet Kumar
Sex Education has been among the most popular shows on Netflix lately, and here’s everything we know about the highly-anticipated next season of the series.

The first season of Sex Education expired in January 2019, following the awkward Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield). He creates a college company, getting a sex therapist because of his peers to confide in and seek advice from.

It is as strange and funny as it sounds but instantly struck a chord with the Netflix audience, with more than 40 million viewers within its first month of launch.

Now, nearly two years later, the show’s fans expect a third season, which has been officially confirmed by Netflix. Here’s everything we know.

Sex Education Season 3 Official Release Date!

Sex Education season 3 was formally revived by Netflix right away when its fans began assuming the third season of the series.

According to our sources, originally, the creator wants to commence filming for the season on 3 May 2020 and complete it by September 2020. Still, things didn’t go as they intended. The filming of season three was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, which causes a delay in virtually all movie and web series endeavors.

But, according to the reports, it’s said that the cast of this series had returned for the filming of season three to 2 August 2020, and they’d wrap up the filming in February 2021.

The Cast for Season 3 – Sex Education

They cast for the next season of Sex education includes —

  • Asa Butterfield as Otis,
  • Gillian Anderson as Jean,
  • Tanya Reynolds as Lily,
  • Ncuti Gatwa as Eric,
  • Simone Ashley as Olivia,
  • Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee,
  • Mimi Keene as Ruby,
  • Kedar Williamson as Jackson,
  • Connor Swindells as Adam, and
  • Emma Mackey as Maeve.
Sex Education Season 3 plot and storyline

Thus far, despite official confirmation that the show is in production, there’s minimal information on how the storyline will advance in Season 3.

At the end of Season 2, numerous possible storylines opened up. Otis’ mom, Jean (Gillian Anderson), found she is pregnant with Jakob Nyman’s (Mikael Persbrandt) infant despite having split up. At the same time, Otis left a possibly life-changing telephone to Maeve (Emma Mackey), leaving a voicemail announcing his love. But, Maeve’s neighbor Isaac, that has taken a liking to her, hears and deletes the voicemail until Maeve can hear it.

This opens up two big storylines for the main characters from the show, and we expect Otis to avoid any kind of confrontation with Maeve in the beginning, so this could play a key premise in the next season.

Elsewhere, Otis’ ex and Jakob’s daughter Ola (Patricia Allison) discovered her feelings for great friend Lily (Tanya Reynolds), so we’ll surely find these two exploring their newfound feelings heading into Season 3.

At length, fan-favorite Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) was battling with his feelings for former bully Adam (Connor Swindells) — but the way that turns out is entirely up in the air for the next season.

