Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Possible Details Of The Show

Sex Education Looking For Extras: Have a dream to be an actor and want to star beside Otis Milburn, the Most Adorable heartthrob out of Sex Education? Well, all those moments wishing facing a shooting star didn’t go in vain since the casting group of the exceptional show is hiring people for the third season!

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date Predictions: 2021?

We anticipate the Sex Education season 3 release date to be summer 2021, now that filming is set to restart. The series failed to begin filming but, like many other people, it had to be postponed as a result of coronavirus. But as time was running out on filming 2020, as the series has to be taken in the longer days of the summertime, an important decision has been made by Netflix.

To prevent a potentially huge delay, filming will resume in September 2020, with an expected completion window of February 2021. All non-UK members of this cast will need to be in the county from August 23 to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

Sex Education Season 3 Cast

Ass Butterfield as Otis Milburn.

Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean F. Milburn.

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong.

Emma Mackey as Maeve.

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff.

Kedar Williams Stirling as Jackson Marchetti.

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs.

Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman.

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff.

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews.

Chaneil Kular as Anwar.

Expected Storyleaks

