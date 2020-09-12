Home TV Series Netflix Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details !!!
Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Netflix has announced production on the next season of the hit comedy”Sex Education,” dropping a behind-the-scenes video on Wednesday of the cast back at work in Wales.

The two-minute video begins with celebrity Gillian Anderson tinkering with a thermostat and can be followed closely by Asa Butterfield deciding which board matches to deliver onset and then donning a face mask before saying farewell to his cats.

Afterward, Chris Jenks’ reverie in a tub is rudely interrupted as an alarm goes off and he packs in a rush, slapping a’3′ on a bunch marked”Sex Education 2.” Connor Swindells proceeds to a costume fitting, in which, suitably concealed, he channels his inner Indiana Jones.

Then, Jojo Macari says he has to get back to school before implementing a pratfall on a skateboard, followed closely by Chinenye Ezeudu clutching a Season 3 script and Tanya Reynolds packaging a toy seahorse. Chanel Kular shows ahead plaster of Paris cast using the promo hinting at a spoiler.

The voucher proceeds with Anderson sporting a pillow, saying, “That is me fortunate, as Jean,” and ends with Alistair Petrie packaging a Season 3 script to some case along with several candy bars and walking out with a”kick me” sign taped to his spine.

In the BAFTA TV awards earlier this season, writer Laurie Nunn was nominated in the breakthrough gift category and Ncuti Gatwa was nominated for a male performance in a comedy program.

“Sex Education” is made by London-based Eleven, which was acquired by Sony Pictures Television in July.

