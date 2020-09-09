Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Updates

- Advertisement -

The intimate Turkish play Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its initial instalment the past week, and lovers are very excited for the coming episode two. The series is led at Ender Millar, and episode two will be release tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all of the current updates and information about the series, so this really is what you need to learn about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode two: Release Date

About 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its very first instalment. The show is very likely to broadcast every Wednesday. Therefore, the airing of episode two was on 15th July. If there aren’t any flaws with the program, the forthcoming episode will accompany weekly.

The episodes for global broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles can be found another day of broadcasting.

Who’s at the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı

The cast of Sen Çal Kapımı comprise:

Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Bige Onal as Selin Atakan

Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar

Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat

Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag

Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim

Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin

Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode two: Plot

The episode begins from the previous minute of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in the city. Moreover, he’s holding a media conference.

Eda eventually meets Serkan, to face him but inadvertently locks lips . What’s more, Serkan’s prestige is in line, since the episode is public. The assembly is disbanding, and Serkan has the standing to save.

Both the principal characters produce a program. They decide to get engaged. However, this is only in pretence, rather than in fact. Therefore, Serkan’s reputation will probably be secure, and Eda will possess her college scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are outside. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive their loved one’s members, and friends of their pretend engagement.