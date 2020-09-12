Home Entertainment Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here...
EntertainmentTV Series

Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Latest Updates

By- Nitesh kumar
- Advertisement -

Sen Çal Kapimi is a Turkish romantic comedy-drama airing on Fox TV. Episode one made its way to show on 8th July 2020.

Fans are waiting for episode 2. The filming of the series started in June. Furthermore, the show made its mark with the star cast.

- Advertisement -

The star cast and hooking storyline is all the rage among audiences of all ages. Turkish series is already famous around the world, however Sen Çal Kapimi is up to place another record worldwide.

Luckily, the current situation of the world isn’t delaying the premiere of this Turkish show. The series airs on Fox TV in pm every Wednesday. Popular Actress Hande Ercel graces the screen with her spectacular acting. Along with her, we have Kerem Burcin. Both the actors have excellent chemistry on display, making the series swoon-worthy.

Also Read:   Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Latest Update Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline And More.

Istanbul is the filming location of this set. Moreover, MF Production is handling the production of the sequence. At the same time, Ender Milhar is the manager. Additionally, Ayşe Üner Kutlu has written the screenplay.

Release Date

On 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its first installment. The collection is more likely to air every Wednesday. Therefore, the airing of episode two was on 15th July. If there are not any flaws with the schedule, the upcoming occasions will observe weekly.

Also Read:   Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

The episodes for worldwide broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with English Subtitles can be found the subsequent day of broadcasting.

Also Read:   Christopher Nolan’s Movie TENET: Latest Update About Release Date.

Sen Çal Kapimi: Cast

The show has a spectacular star cast. Leading roles of this show have amazing chemistry, making the show a must-watch!

The Cast of Sen Çal Kapimi comprises:

  • Hande Erçel plays the role of Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bürsin plays with the character of Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Önal plays the role of Selin Atakan
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz plays Kaan Karadag
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • Anil Ilter plays the role of Engin Sezgin
  • Cagri Citanak plays with the character of Ferit Simsek.
  • Elcin Afacan plays the character of Melek Yücel
  • Melisa Döngel plays the role of Ceren Basar

Plot

The episode starts from the last second of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in town. Furthermore, he is holding a press conference.

Also Read:   Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Updates

Eda lastly meets Serkan, to face himhowever by accident locks lips with him. Moreover, Serkan’s status is in line, since the incident is public. The assembly is disbanding, and Serkan has a repute to prevent wasting.

All of the primary personalities supply you with a plan. They solve to get engaged. However that’s solely in pretense, rather than in actuality. Therefore, Serkan’s repute can be shielded, and Eda could possess her college scholarship. Episode three teasers are out. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive their family and pals of their fake engagement.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Siren Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Some More Twist
Nitesh kumar

Must Read

Princess Agents 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Latest Updates

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
Princess Agents 2: It's a Chinese Television Collection based on the novel ’11 Chu Te Gong Huang Fei' by Xiao Xiang Dong Er. It...
Read more

You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here’s What We Know?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
You coming to get the third season, with Penn Badgley back as menacing stalker Joe Goldberg from the very latest installment of Netflix's unsettling...
Read more

The Other Two Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Latest Updates

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
Other Two is a humor series that chronicles the lives of two sisters fighting in the area to establish a strong foothold when confronting...
Read more

Watchmen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Can We Expect The New Season To Arrive Soon?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Here great news about Watchmen Season 2. Watchmen is an interesting name. On the off probability that no one is after the presentation, this...
Read more

Android Circuit Samsung’s Transparent Smartphone

Technology Shankar -
Android Circuit Samsung’s Transparent Smartphone EMUI Updated, Honor X6 Pad Hits Europe, Surface Duo Review Taking a glance returned at seven days of information and...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
About Peaky Blinders Season 6 The gangster family is back on Netflix with a brand new season of Peaky Blinders and with lots of puzzles,...
Read more

Gone Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Latest Updates

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
When we got to see the very first episode of Gone, our initial reaction was like"What's going on...?" But only after a moment, it...
Read more

The Secret Attraction Inside The iPhone

Hollywood Shankar -
The Secret Attraction Inside The iPhone The iPhone 12 layout nevertheless, amazingly in the tremendously connected world, has a few secrets in the case. The...
Read more

Apple Loop Disappointing iPhone Delay

Hollywood Shankar -
Apple Loop Disappointing iPhone Delay Gmail Arrives On MacOS, Controversial MacBook Plans Storyteller exploring virtual worlds, cellular, music, and podcasting Taking a look returned at some...
Read more

NBA 2K21 Massive Update On The Way

Entertainment Shankar -
NBA 2K21 Massive Update On The Way To Address Community Feedback Brian Mazique The NBA 2K network has been vocal about the matters they experience want...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.