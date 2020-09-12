Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Sen Çal Kapimi is a Turkish romantic comedy-drama airing on Fox TV. Episode one made its way to show on 8th July 2020.

Fans are waiting for episode 2. The filming of the series started in June. Furthermore, the show made its mark with the star cast.

The star cast and hooking storyline is all the rage among audiences of all ages. Turkish series is already famous around the world, however Sen Çal Kapimi is up to place another record worldwide.

Luckily, the current situation of the world isn’t delaying the premiere of this Turkish show. The series airs on Fox TV in pm every Wednesday. Popular Actress Hande Ercel graces the screen with her spectacular acting. Along with her, we have Kerem Burcin. Both the actors have excellent chemistry on display, making the series swoon-worthy.

Istanbul is the filming location of this set. Moreover, MF Production is handling the production of the sequence. At the same time, Ender Milhar is the manager. Additionally, Ayşe Üner Kutlu has written the screenplay.

Release Date

On 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its first installment. The collection is more likely to air every Wednesday. Therefore, the airing of episode two was on 15th July. If there are not any flaws with the schedule, the upcoming occasions will observe weekly.

The episodes for worldwide broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with English Subtitles can be found the subsequent day of broadcasting.

Sen Çal Kapimi: Cast

The show has a spectacular star cast. Leading roles of this show have amazing chemistry, making the show a must-watch!

The Cast of Sen Çal Kapimi comprises:

Hande Erçel plays the role of Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bürsin plays with the character of Serkan Bolat

Bige Önal plays the role of Selin Atakan

Ismail Ege Sasmaz plays Kaan Karadag

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

Anil Ilter plays the role of Engin Sezgin

Cagri Citanak plays with the character of Ferit Simsek.

Elcin Afacan plays the character of Melek Yücel

Melisa Döngel plays the role of Ceren Basar

Plot

The episode starts from the last second of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in town. Furthermore, he is holding a press conference.

Eda lastly meets Serkan, to face himhowever by accident locks lips with him. Moreover, Serkan’s status is in line, since the incident is public. The assembly is disbanding, and Serkan has a repute to prevent wasting.

All of the primary personalities supply you with a plan. They solve to get engaged. However that’s solely in pretense, rather than in actuality. Therefore, Serkan’s repute can be shielded, and Eda could possess her college scholarship. Episode three teasers are out. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive their family and pals of their fake engagement.