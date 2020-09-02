Home Entertainment Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other...
Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

By- Nitesh kumar
Sen Çal Kapimi is a Turkish Intimate comedy-drama Broadcasting on Fox TV. Episode one made its way to show on 8th July 2020.

Fans are waiting for episode 2. The filming of this series began in June. What’s more, the show made its mark with the celebrity cast.

The celebrity cast and hooking storyline are all of the rages among audiences of all ages. Turkish series is currently famous around the world. However, Sen Çal Kapimi is upward to set another album worldwide.

Luckily, the present situation of the world isn’t delaying the premiere of this Turkish series. The series airs on Fox TV at 8 p.m. every Wednesday. Popular Actress Hande Ercel graces the screen with her acting. Along with her, we’ve got Kerem Burcin. Both the celebrities have excellent chemistry show, making the series swoon-worthy.

Istanbul is the filming location of this set. Moreover, MF Production is handling the production of the sequence. At the same time, Ender Milhar is the manager. Additionally, Ayşe Üner Kutlu has written the screenplay.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode two: Release Date

On 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went together with its first installment on the atmosphere. The gift may be very prone to air each Wednesday. Therefore, the airing of episode two was in July. The coming episode will accompany weekly, in case there are not any delays for this system.

The episodes for broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles could be found the following day of programming.

Sen Çal Kapimi: Cast

The series has a stunning star cast. The leading roles of the series have amazing chemistry, which makes the series a must-watch!

The Cast of Sen Çal Kapimi comprises:
  • Hande Erçel plays the role of Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bürsin plays with the role of Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Önal plays the role of Selin Atakan
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz plays with Kaan Karadag.
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • Anil Ilter plays the role of Engin Sezgin
  • Cagri Citanak plays the character of Ferit Simsek.
  • Elcin Afacan plays with the role of Melek Yücel
  • Melisa Döngel plays the role of Ceren Basar

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Plot

The episode starts from the last moment of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is inside the metropolis. He is maintaining other a media conferences.

Eda lastly matches with Serkan, to face him , however unintentionally locks lips. Moreover, the standing of Serkan is based on because the incident is public. The assembly is presently disbanding, and Serkan includes a reputation to prevent wasting.

All of the characters supply you with a program. They resolve to get engaged. Nonetheless, that is only in pretense, comparatively than in reality. Therefore, the reputation of all Serkan might be secure, and Eda might have her school scholarship. Episode three teasers are outdoors. And Eda and Serkan are convincing mates as well as the family of the fake engagement.

Nitesh kumar

