Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

The intimate Turkish play Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its first installment the past week, and fans are incredibly excited for the upcoming episode 2. Ender Millar directs the series, and event two will be released tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all the recent updates and information about the series, so here is everything you need to know about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode two: Release Date

On 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went with its first episode on the air. The gift may be very likely to air every Wednesday. Thus, the airing of episode two was in July. The forthcoming occasions will accompany weekly, in case there aren’t any flaws with this system.

The episodes for broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Speech Subtitles could be found the following day of programming.

Cast

Quite a couple of these well-known actors who had been part of several sequences might be the throw-in this particular sequence. The whole actors have carried out their roles will intense dedication and perfection and, because of this fact, was enormously appreciated by the viewers of their prior performances. Some new-comers are going to make their emerging debut for this web-film. A few of those celebrities are;

Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Bige Onal as Selin Atakan

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag

Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin

Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar

Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek

Supporting Solid

M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim

Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay

Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat

Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla

Plot

Hande Erçel made her on-screen return together with the first episode of the Turkish intimate comedy-drama series Sen Çal Kapımı aka You Knock On My Door. The official plot of the upcoming episode 2 is yet to be shown; however, it will select the story right from the final moments of episode 1. The very first episode revolved around Eda Yildiz, as she was expelled from the school after being cut from the scholarship program, even though securing it in the first place. After a lengthy time, Eda was able to monitor the person who was responsible for that, Serkan Bolat. Also, it is when things get very extreme. The next episode will focus on the duo as they hate each other, but this is just the start of a lengthy story.

The series follows the life of Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat as they enter into a severe problem. Eda, with high hopes for her high education, confronts a serious problem after being cut off by the scholarship program by Serkan Bolat. The story progresses when Serkan provides Eda her scholarship, but for that to occur, Eda might need to act because of his fiance for 2 months. Despite rejecting the deal initially, Eda eventually accepts it when the apparent situation changes.

It is possible to watch the official trailer of Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two for an idea of this episode.