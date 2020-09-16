Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The intimate Turkish drama Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its initial episode the past week, and lovers are incredibly excited for the upcoming episode two. Ender Millar directs the show, and episode 2 will be released tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all the current updates and information about the show, so this really is what you need to learn about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode 2.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode two: Release Date

- Advertisement -

About 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its very first installment. The show is likely to broadcast every Wednesday. Thus, the airing of episode two was on 15th July. If there are no flaws with the program, the upcoming events will accompany weekly.

The episodes for global broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles are available the next day of airing.

Sen Çal Kapimi: Cast

The series has a spectacular star cast. The leading roles of this show have fantastic chemistry, which makes the show a must-watch!

The Cast of Sen Çal Kapimi includes:

Hande Erçel plays the role of Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bürsin plays with the character of Serkan Bolat

Bige Önal plays the role of Selin Atakan

Ismail Ege Sasmaz plays Kaan Karadag

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

Anil Ilter plays the role of Engin Sezgin

Cagri Citanak plays the role of Ferit Simsek.

Elcin Afacan plays the character of Melek Yücel

Melisa Döngel plays the role of Ceren Basar

Plot

The episode begins from the final moment of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in the town. Additionally, he is holding a media convention.

Eda ultimately matches Serkan, to face him; however, by injury locks lips with him. Moreover, Serkan’s status is in line, because the incident is public. The assembly is disbanding, and Serkan includes a reputation to avoid wasting.

All of the main characters supply you with a plan. They solve to get engaged. However, that’s solely in pretense, rather than in actuality. Therefore, Serkan’s reputation could be protected, and Eda can possess her school scholarship. Episode three teasers are out. And Eda and Serkan are convincing their loved ones and pals of the fake engagement.