Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Here !!!

By- Nitesh kumar
Sen Çal Kapimi is a Turkish Intimate comedy-drama airing on Fox TV. Episode one made its way to show on 8th July 2020.

Fans are waiting for episode two. The filming of this series started in June. Furthermore, the series made its mark with the celebrity cast.

The celebrity cast and hooking story line is all the rage among audiences of all ages. Turkish series is already famous around the world. However, Sen Çal Kapimi is upward to place another album worldwide.

Thankfully, the current situation of the planet is not delaying the premiere of the Turkish show. The series airs on Fox TV at 8 p.m. every Wednesday. Popular Actress Hande Ercel graces the screen with her spectacular acting. Together with her, we’ve got Kerem Burcin. Both the celebrities have excellent chemistry on show, making the series swoon-worthy.

Istanbul is the filming location of this series. Moreover, MF Production is handling the creation of this sequence. At the exact same time, Ender Milhar is the manager. Also, Ayşe Üner Kutlu has written the screenplay.

After will Sen Çal Kapımı release and where can you watch it?

Sen Çal Kapımı will probably be releasing the next instalment on 15th July 2020, and it will premiere on FOX network. You can also watch it on the local Turkish television channel where the series comes out. Typically, Turkish shows aren’t available with English subtitles, and it isn’t easy to get them on the internet. You can watch the show in HD quality and keep getting the latest updates .

Sen Çal Kapimi: Cast

The show has a stunning star cast. Leading roles of the series have fantastic chemistry, making the series a must-watch!

The Cast of Sen Çal Kapimi includes:
  • Hande Erçel plays the role of Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bürsin plays the role of Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Önal plays the role of Selin Atakan
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz plays with Kaan Karadag.
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • Anil Ilter plays the role of Engin Sezgin
  • Cagri Citanak plays with the character of Ferit Simsek.
  • Elcin Afacan plays the role of Melek Yücel
  • Melisa Döngel plays the function of Ceren Basar

What’s the plot of Sen Çal Kapımı and is there a teaser for Episode 2?

The Turkish series is a romantic comedy-drama, and the fans are incredibly excited to see that the comeback of Hande Ercel. The English title of the series is you knock on my door, and it’s also available in English subtitles too. The official storyline of this series is not out yet, but we are anticipating a lot of things to take place. The very first episode has already laid out a fantastic foundation, and we could forecast what will happen in the second episode itself. Eda Yildiz surrounded the first episode, and she is expelled from her school, and even her scholarship was cut off. She has gotten the initial place in University, but this item has been like a problem for her. She gets to fulfil Serkan plus they both share a love-hate relationship with one another.

Nitesh kumar

