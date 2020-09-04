Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check To Know

- Advertisement -

Sen Çal Kapimi is a Turkish Intimate comedy-drama Broadcasting on Fox TV. Episode one made its way to show on 8th July 2020.

Fans are waiting for episode two. The filming of this show started in June. What’s more, the series made its mark with the celebrity cast.

The celebrity cast and hooking story are all of the rages among viewers of all ages. Turkish series is currently famous around the world. However, Sen Çal Kapimi is upward to place another album globally.

Luckily, the show situation of the planet isn’t delaying the premiere of this Turkish show. The show airs on Fox TV in pm every Wednesday. Popular Actress Hande Ercel graces the screen with her acting. Together with her, we’ve got Kerem Burcin. Both the celebrities have excellent chemistry show, making the show swoon-worthy.

Istanbul is the filming location of this set. Moreover, MF Generation is tackling the creation of this sequence. At precisely the exact same time, Ender Milhar is your manager. Additionally, Ayşe Üner Kutlu has written the screenplay.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Release Date

Around 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its first episode. The show is very likely to broadcast every Wednesday. Hence, the broadcasting of episode two was on 15th July. If there are not any flaws with the program, the forthcoming episode will accompany weekly.

The episodes for international broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles can be found another day of broadcasting.

Sen Çal Kapimi: Cast

The show has a spectacular celebrity cast. Leading roles of this show have fantastic chemistry, which makes the show a must-watch!

The Cast of Sen Çal Kapimi comprises:

Hande Erçel plays the role of Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bürsin plays with the role of Serkan Bolat

Bige Önal plays the role of Selin Atakan

Ismail Ege Sasmaz plays with Kaan Karadag

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

Anil Ilter plays the role of Engin Sezgin

Cagri Citanak plays with the role of Ferit Simsek.

Elcin Afacan plays the role of Melek Yücel

Melisa Döngel plays the role of Ceren Basar

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Plot

The episode begins from the previous minute of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in the city. Moreover, he’s holding a media conference.

Eda eventually meets Serkan, to face him but locks lips . What’s more, Serkan’s prestige is in line, since the episode is public. The assembly is disbanding, and Serkan has the standing to save.

Both the principal characters produce a program. They decide to get engaged. However, this is only in pretence, rather than in fact. Therefore, Serkan’s reputation will probably be secure, and Eda will possess her college scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are outside. And Eda and Serkan are compelling their loved one’s members and friends of their pretend participation.