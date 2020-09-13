Home Entertainment Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates...
Entertainment

Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates You Need To Know!!

By- Nitesh kumar
The Turkish romantic play Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its first installment the previous week, and fans are very excited for the upcoming episode 2. The series is directed at Ender Millar, and episode two will be released tomorrow.

We have gathered all the current updates and information about the series, so here is everything you need to learn about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode 2.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode two: release Date

About 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went with its first episode on the atmosphere. The present may be quite prone to air each Wednesday. Therefore, the airing of episode two was in July. The forthcoming events will accompany weekly, if there aren’t any delays for this system.

The episodes for broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles can be found on the subsequent day of programming.

Who is at the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The cast of Sen Çal Kapımı comprise:

  • Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Onal as Selin Atakan
  • Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar
  • Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag
  • Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim
  • Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin
  • Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin
  • Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat
  • Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay
  • Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek
  • Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla
Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Plot

The episode starts from the final second of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is inside the metropolis. Furthermore, a media conference has been maintained by him.

Eda lastly matches with Serkan, to confront him however unintentionally locks lips. Also, the status of Serkan is in line, because the episode is public. The assembly is presently disbanding, and Serkan has a repute to avoid wasting.

All of the characters supply you with a schedule. They solve to get participated. Nonetheless, that’s solely in pretense, comparatively than in reality. Therefore, the repute of all Serkan might be stable, and Eda may possess her school scholarship. Episode three teasers are outdoors. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive mates and the family of their participation that is fake.

