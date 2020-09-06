Home Entertainment Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates...
Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Know

By- Nitesh kumar
The intimate Turkish drama Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its initial instalment the past week, and lovers are extremely excited for the coming episode two. The series is led at Ender Millar, and episode 2 will be release tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all of the recent updates and information regarding the show, so this really is what you need to learn about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Release Date

On 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its very first instalment. The show is very likely to air every Wednesday. Thus, the airing of episode 2 was on 15th July. If there are not any delays with the program, the upcoming episode will follow weekly.

The episodes for international broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with English Subtitles can be found the next day of broadcasting.

Who is in the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The cast of Sen Çal Kapımı comprise:

  • Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Onal as Selin Atakan
  • Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar
  • Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag
  • Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim
  • Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin
  • Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin
  • Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat
  • Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay
  • Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek
  • Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla
Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Plot

The episode begins from the previous minute of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in town. Moreover, he is holding a media conference.

Eda eventually meets Serkan, to face him but accidentally locks lips with him. What’s more, Serkan’s prestige is in line, since the episode is release. The assembly is disbanding, and Serkan has a reputation to save.

Both the principal characters come up with a program. They decide to get engaged. However, this is only in pretence, rather than in fact. Therefore, Serkan’s reputation will probably be safe, and Eda will have her college scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are outside. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive their loved ones and friends of the pretend engagement.

