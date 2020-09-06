Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Know

- Advertisement -

The intimate Turkish drama Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its initial instalment the past week, and lovers are extremely excited for the coming episode two. The series is led at Ender Millar, and episode 2 will be release tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all of the recent updates and information regarding the show, so this really is what you need to learn about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Release Date

On 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its very first instalment. The show is very likely to air every Wednesday. Thus, the airing of episode 2 was on 15th July. If there are not any delays with the program, the upcoming episode will follow weekly.

The episodes for international broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with English Subtitles can be found the next day of broadcasting.

Who is in the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The cast of Sen Çal Kapımı comprise:

Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Bige Onal as Selin Atakan

Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar

Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat

Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag

Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim

Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin

Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Plot

The episode begins from the previous minute of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in town. Moreover, he is holding a media conference.

Eda eventually meets Serkan, to face him but accidentally locks lips with him. What’s more, Serkan’s prestige is in line, since the episode is release. The assembly is disbanding, and Serkan has a reputation to save.

Both the principal characters come up with a program. They decide to get engaged. However, this is only in pretence, rather than in fact. Therefore, Serkan’s reputation will probably be safe, and Eda will have her college scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are outside. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive their loved ones and friends of the pretend engagement.