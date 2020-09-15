Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Possible Details Of The Show

- Advertisement -

The intimate Turkish play Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its initial episode the past week, and fans are very excited for the coming episode 2. The show is led at Ender Millar, and episode two will be released tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all the current updates and information about the series, so this really is what you need to learn about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode two: Release Date

About 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went together with its first installment on the atmosphere. The present may be very prone to air every Wednesday. Therefore, the airing of episode 2 was in July. The forthcoming occasions will accompany weekly, if there are not any delays for this system.

The episodes for broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles can be found the following day of programming.

Cast

Quite a few of these well-known actors involved in a number of the chain might be the throw-in this sequence. The entire actors have completed their roles will extreme perfection and dedication and, because of this fact, had been tremendously appreciated by the audiences of the previous performances. Some new-comers will create their appearing debut with this web-film. Some of those celebrities are;

Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Bige Onal as Selin Atakan

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag

Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin

Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar

Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek

Supporting Solid

M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim

Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay

Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat

Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla

What’s the Plot of Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two

Hande Erçel made her onscreen return with the first episode of this Turkish romantic comedy-drama series Sen Çal Kapımı aka You Knock On My Door. The official plot of the upcoming episode 2 is yet to be revealed, but it will select the narrative right from the final moments of episode 1. The first episode revolved around Eda Yildiz, since she had been expelled from the school after being cut out of the scholarship program, even though securing it at the first location. After a long time, Eda managed to monitor the individual who was in charge of this, Serkan Bolat. Also, it’s when things get very extreme. The next episode will focus on the duo as they hate each other, but this is just the beginning of a long story.

The show follows the life span of Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat since they enter into a severe problem. Eda, having high hopes for her high education, faces a severe pain after being cut off by the scholarship program by Serkan Bolat. The story progresses when Serkan offers Eda her scholarship, but for it to occur, Eda might have to behave as his fiance for two months. Despite rejecting the deal at first, Eda eventually accepts it when the apparent scenario changes.