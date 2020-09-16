Home Entertainment Selling Sunset Season 3: Netflix Coming Back In The New Season? To...
Selling Sunset Season 3: Netflix Coming Back In The New Season? To know The Cast, Release Date, And All The Details?

By- Alok Chand
Selling sunset season 3 SELLING SUNSET may be a reality TV series that follows property representatives in The Oppenheim Group at LA. Selling Sunset may be a popular Netflix series renewed for a 3rd season, and it will air in August. The series delves into the significant estate agents’ personal lives who land massive commissions following selling luxury houses. The series first aired with eight episodes on March 21, 2019.

Selling Sunset Season 3

SELLING SUNSET SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE

And the good news for fans is that a third-year was filmed until the world went to coronavirus lockdown and so new episodes will be on the way soon. Selling Sunset year three will premiere on Netflix on August 7, 2020. The series has already been filmed, so it is all set for its release!

Season 3 CAST

Nothing has been confirmed — but we’d expect each the regular Selling Sunset throw to be back for more, with the chance of a couple of new faces added into the mix.

Given none of the cast members have announced that they will be departing the show, you can most likely rely upon Christine, Chrishell, Mary, Maya, Heather, Davina, Almanza, Romain, and the Oppenheim’s all returning.

SELLING SUNSET SEASON 3 PLOT

A teaser which aired at the end of the season two finale revealed a little of what we can expect to see in season three and it looks like we could expect Chrishell’s divorce from Justin Hartley to feature prominently. In the teaser, we see Chrishell inform Mary, “”I’m just kind of in shock with it all.

It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the entire world knows. I love him. He is my best buddy. Who do I talk to now?” It is not just divorced we’ll be seeing in year three though, with marriage also expected to feature at the run — Christine is tieing the knot with businessman Christian Richard, who had been introduced in series 2.

