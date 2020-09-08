See starring Jason Mamoa release date, every plot and cast details we know so far

- Advertisement -

Apple TV+ is backing up it’s a handful of web series in order to gain a turf among the other big streaming platforms. It quickly renewed almost all of it’s which includes Dickinson, For All Mankind, or The Morning Show, and then it’s most ambitious web series, See starring Jason Mamoa.

It has been almost a year since the first season of See debuted in the last year. The production of Season 2 was scheduled to start in early 2020. But it got delayed to the ongoing pandemic. Considering how much effort has been put in this show, Apple TV+ will try to resume the production as soon as possible.

Season 1 of See received a mixed consensus from the critics with most of the fans and critics praising the performances by Jason. According to review aggregator site Rotten tomatoes, “Though its capable cast is clearly game, an over-reliance on gore and a grimly—and at times comically—convoluted narrative blurs See’s bold vision.”

See Season 2 plot details and plot so far

This dystopian series is set in the future, where humanity has moved back to the primal ways to survive, as an apocalyptic event destroyed most of the human population and leaving the survivors blind. Two twins born with the ability to see the first time in the centuries. As the rumors of their mythic ability spreads, their father, Baba Voss played by Jason Momoa must protect them and his tribe. He is up against a queen, who wants to kill these infants and his tribe for the alleged witchcraft.

Maghra and Queen Kane after eliminating Tamacti and covering up his death take control over the Witchfinder army. The first season ended with the biological father of twins, Jerlamarel betraying them. But Baba Voss emerged and saved Kofun, and blinded Jerlamarel.

See Season 2 cast and release date

The main cast of the show lead by Jason includes Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, Alfre Woodard as Paris, Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane, Hera Hilmar as Maghra, Christian Camargo as Tamacti Jun, the Witchfinder General, Archie Madekwe as Kofun, Nesta Cooper as Haniwa, Yadira Guevara-Prip as Bow Lion. Though the cast is not officially confirmed yet, most of the cast is expected to return excluding Tamacti, who got killing in Season 1 and others.

No official release date has been released so far. See Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+