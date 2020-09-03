Home TV Series Netflix SDCC 2019: ‘Young Justice’ season 4 confirmed at DC Universe panel, will...
SDCC 2019: ‘Young Justice’ season 4 confirmed at DC Universe panel, will feature Apokolips, Lex Luthor, more secrets and lies

By- Naveen Yadav
Both Disney+ and DC Universe revealed that a ton of information during their panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Fans of the hit animated series young Justice’ obtained a special treat as the DC Universe panel confirmed the series was renewed for a fourth year.

The series’s third season is presently continuing but fans will be happy to know that the hit series won’t be ending any time soon. ‘Young Justice’ has shaped up to become one of DC’s most popular properties. The series follows the adventures of a bunch of youthful heroes, mostly former sidekicks of Justice League members, who act as a covert ops team carrying on important missions on the benefit of the League.

Co-creator Greg Weisman shown the renewal simply by holding up four fingers. “It would not be back without you guys,” Weisman said, talking to the lovers. “We are incredibly thankful.” He moved on to discuss the way they built up the team inside the show and how he wanted characters” that had keys, who would tell lies; characters and without powers.”

He also mentioned that he and co-creator Brandon Vietti have a deadline and that some of the characters are now getting too old for the group. “Difficult things are gonna happen to some of our cast,” Weisman teased.

While that is not great news for our young heroes, who’ve been through their fair share of drama and heartbreak, Nightwing, Aqualad, along with also their fellow teammates have shown again and again that they can handle anything that’s thrown at them.

DC Universe’Young Justice’ Season 4 has been announced at SDCC 2019. (Twitter/@TheDCUniverse)
The founders also teased that”there will be more secrets and lies” from the show moving forward, not that’Young Justice’ has endured from any shortage of those.

The new season will also contain more of the desolate world Apokolips and its wicked tyrant Darkseid, who appeared in a cameo, in the end, young Justice:’ Invasion’, the second season of this sequence. The founders revealed they’d intentionally maintained the Apokolips narrative, that has been building up as the first season, on a”slow burn” as they desired to bring it up gradually season by season.

Darkseid’s loyal lieutenant and leader of the Female Furies, Granny Goodness, created an appearance in the show’s continuing third season young Justice: Outsiders’. Superman’s arch-enemy Lex Luthor has given the young Justice’ heroes a great deal of grief because of the very first time and in Season 4 we’ll continue to get more of their conflict.

The creators revealed the coming season will investigate Luthor’s strategies and Beast Boy’s efforts to take him down. The 19th episode of’Young Justice: Outsiders’, titled’Early Warning’, will be arriving on DC Universe, the streaming service, July 23. The title and release date for the fourth season is yet to be revealed but we can probably hope to get that information before the next year finishes.

Naveen Yadav
