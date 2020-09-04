Home In News School Reopenings During The Coronavirus Pandemic Are A Disaster
In News

School Reopenings During The Coronavirus Pandemic Are A Disaster

By- Akanksha Ranjan
School reopenings during the coronavirus pandemic Are a disaster,

School

 

as the latest Information on the worst outbreaks in America from The New York Times shows.

Auburn University in Alabama is presently undergoing the country’s second-worst outbreak.

According to this updated data in The New York Times, the number of daily new COVID-19 cases from the US has stalled out over the previous week or so.

After peaking in July at approximately 66,000 cases every day, the disease rate began to decrease near the end of the month and throughout much of August.

However, on August 23rd, the speed plateaued, and it just so happens that K-12 colleges, colleges,

universities all began to reopen around that time. We’ve seen outbreaks all over the country,

from New York to Iowa to Alabama to California, and you likely won’t be amazed to understand that the areas of the country which are visiting

most important surges in fresh instances are mostly college towns.

As Best Life issues out, 9 of the ten cities that are experiencing the deadliest outbreaks in America have colleges or universities

which have reopened and welcomed students back to campus.

The New York Times has been keeping tabs on the metro areas with the most important number of positive cases relative to their own population for quite a while.

However, the updated list shows exactly how catastrophic faculty reopenings have been.

the top 10 metro regions, these 9 are all home to schools or universities which have reopened

Auburn-Opelika, Alabama

Auburn University is just one of just two leading public universities in the state of Alabama,

and according to the newest statistics, it is undergoing the second-worst epidemic in the United States with 7.7 per 1,000 people testing positive from the metro region surrounding the school.

Statesboro, Georgia

Georgia Southern University makes up a Substantial portion of the population of Statesboro. Over the previous two weeks,

710 have tested positive for COVID-19, which places the area’s rate only under Auburn’s at 7.4 per 1,000.

Ames, Iowa

Iowa appears among the list twice, together with Ames —

the home of Iowa State University —

outpacing its neighbour to the east by a hair with 1,143 instances in the last two weeks,

linking Statesboro, Georgia using a novel coronavirus disease rate of 7.4 per 1,000.

Still, with a far larger population, its rate is a bit lower in 7.2 per 1,000 people.

Pullman, Washington

Washington state was the epicentre of the outbreak earlier cases started popping up across the nation, but that did not stop Washington State University from reopening,

and now Pullman has observed 485 new cases over the last two weeks,

and it is a speed of 6.3 per 1,000. They’ll vote on a brand new flag in November.

That is encouraging news, but the good thing is that Oxford, Mississippi

which is where the University of Mississippi is located, has reported 422 COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks

, suitable for a speed of 5.2 per 1,000.

Bloomington, Illinois

Bloomington, Illinois has been rising up the record in recent days, School

reaching the eighth place 1,197 cases over the previous two weeks to get a rate of 4.4 per 1,000 since Illinois State University pledges to stay open.

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Somehow, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, with a student population of less than 2,600,

has helped rocket the city of Pine Bluff, Arkansas into the top ten worst outbreaks in America, with 621 positive tests over the previous two weeks,

which attracts the infection rate to 4.3 per 1,000

Greenville, North Carolina

The 28,000+ Pirates of East Carolina University have drag

ged Greenville, North Carolina into the top ten, together with 1,317 new infections over the last two months, which will be an infection rate of 4.1 per 1,000.

Though we just covered the top ten metro areas, the New York Times record shows the twenty worst outbreaks in the US,

and several more are at other big college towns, including Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Whether or not we needed any more evidence that it was virtually impossible to reopen schools without causing new outbreaks, then we’ve got it,

along with the trend will likely continue in the weeks ahead.

Akanksha Ranjan

School Reopenings During The Coronavirus Pandemic Are A Disaster

