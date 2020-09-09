Scam 1992 So Keep Reading To Know More About It

- Advertisement -

The recently released trailer of Scam 1992, a web-series by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, follows the life of Harshad Mehta. This stockbroker single-handedly took the stock market to”dizzying heights and his devastating downturn”.

The show based on online video streaming system Sony Liv was accommodated by the business journalist Sucheta Dalal and her husband Debashis Basu’s book’s Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.’ Place in the 1980s and 1990s, and the teaser starts with a reluctant man talking to journalist Sucheta Dalal roughly Rs 500 crores scam.

When the journalist portrayed by Shreya Dhanwanthary asks when the guy knows about the person behind the scam, he answers in a tensed tone, “Harshad Mehta.” The teaser afterwards showcases glimpses of this stockbroker Harshad Mehta portrayed by actor Pratik Gandhi from the internet series.

“Set in the 1980s and 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta – a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall,” the director of this series Hansal Mehta wrote in the description of this teaser.

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who had been popularly called the Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market’, was appointed and charged with several financial crimes that happened in 1992 securities scam.