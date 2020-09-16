Home Entertainment Scam 1992: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And The Biggest Stock Market...
Scam 1992: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And The Biggest Stock Market Scam In India

By- Badshah Dhiraj
SonyLIV introduced a tantalizing teaser because of its hotly expected series, Scam 1992. The teaser glimpses of this edgy story of the scam that rattled the Bombay stock exchange and the Indian business community with its sheer audacity and monumental scale. Scam 92 tells the story of the biggest stock market scam in India, the stock market scam of 1992, orchestrated by Big Bull Harshad Mehta.

The show release on Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu’s tell-all release,’The Scam’. It traces the spectacular increase and crushing fall of Harshad Mehta.

The teaser of Scam 1992 focuses on both hard-nosed journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu, who first caught wind of this scam. They pursued the lead and discovered the mega scam that led to the collapse of Harshad Mehta. Shreya Dhanwantary and Sharib Hashmi are observed in the teaser since the two journalists.

The teaser does not reveal actor Pratik Gandhi’s look as Harshad Mehta. There are various glimpses of the Big Bull from the one-minute teaser, but every one of these has him together with his back to the camera. It indeed raises our excitement at catching the first glimpse of Pratik Gandhi’s Harshad Mehta look. It’s the biggest role snagged from the actor to date.

Applause Entertainment, the digital content production company of the Aditya Birla Group, will produce Scam 92. Hansal Mehta, recipient of the National Award and prolific founder of the thoughtful theater, will be directing the set.

Scam 1992 features Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Rajat Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan, Satish Kaushik, K K Raina, and Lalit Parimoo in prominent roles. The teaser doesn’t reveal the release of Scam 1992.

Take a Look at the teaser of Scam 1992 here.

Badshah Dhiraj
