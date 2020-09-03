Scam 1992 Release Date, Cast, Plot And The Biggest Scam In India

- Advertisement -

The teaser for the Hansal Mehta led web-series, Scam 1992, including the life of Harshad Mehta, has just been released and does justice to the complete terror of this man who took the stock-market to a catastrophic downfall.

The series has been adapted from the book’s Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away’ by journalist Sucheta Dalal along with her husband, Debashis Basu.

- Advertisement -

The 1992 scam has been masterminded by Harshad Mehta, popularly called the Amitabh Bachchan of the Indian stock market. This systemic bank fraud that used bank receipts and postage paper caused the Indian Stock Market to crash, leading to a complete structural change of the safety system of India.

The scam was allegedly worth over 1000 crores. According to reports, the reach of the scam was larger than the health budget and education budget of India. Making the purchase price of stocks soar through fictitious practices, Mehta went and sold the stocks that he possessed in these businesses. Featuring Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sharib Hashmi, Scam 1992 is set from the 1980’s & 90’s Bombay.

“This was the mother of all Indian financial scandals. It exposed the utter lawlessness and absence of supervision in the currency markets, it allowed funds to be moved with impunity from banks and corporate houses into the equity markets, and saw thousands of crores of fiscal funds to move in and from brokers’ bank account in what was later asserted as”accepted market practice,” Dalal writes on her site.

“His relentless rigging of BPL, Videocon, and Sterlite shares finished with the inevitable meltdown and a cover-up performance involving an illegal launch of the trading platform in the middle of the night by the Bombay Stock Exchange officials. It cost the BSE President and Executive Director their jobs,” she adds.

Of the 27 criminal charges brought against Harshad Mehta, he was only convicted of four. He died in 2001 at age 47 due to a cardiac arrest.

