Home Entertainment Scam 1992 Release Date, Cast, Plot And The Biggest Scam In India
EntertainmentMovies

Scam 1992 Release Date, Cast, Plot And The Biggest Scam In India

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

The teaser for the Hansal Mehta led web-series, Scam 1992, including the life of Harshad Mehta, has just been released and does justice to the complete terror of this man who took the stock-market to a catastrophic downfall.

The series has been adapted from the book’s Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away’ by journalist Sucheta Dalal along with her husband, Debashis Basu.

- Advertisement -

The 1992 scam has been masterminded by Harshad Mehta, popularly called the Amitabh Bachchan of the Indian stock market. This systemic bank fraud that used bank receipts and postage paper caused the Indian Stock Market to crash, leading to a complete structural change of the safety system of India.

Also Read:   Black Lightning Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, What’s The Air Date For The Upcoming Of The Series?

The scam was allegedly worth over 1000 crores. According to reports, the reach of the scam was larger than the health budget and education budget of India. Making the purchase price of stocks soar through fictitious practices, Mehta went and sold the stocks that he possessed in these businesses. Featuring Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sharib Hashmi, Scam 1992 is set from the 1980’s & 90’s Bombay.

Also Read:   What To Expect From The Show About Scam 1992

“This was the mother of all Indian financial scandals. It exposed the utter lawlessness and absence of supervision in the currency markets, it allowed funds to be moved with impunity from banks and corporate houses into the equity markets, and saw thousands of crores of fiscal funds to move in and from brokers’ bank account in what was later asserted as”accepted market practice,” Dalal writes on her site.

Also Read:   Cobra Kai Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot and many more!

“His relentless rigging of BPL, Videocon, and Sterlite shares finished with the inevitable meltdown and a cover-up performance involving an illegal launch of the trading platform in the middle of the night by the Bombay Stock Exchange officials. It cost the BSE President and Executive Director their jobs,” she adds.

Of the 27 criminal charges brought against Harshad Mehta, he was only convicted of four. He died in 2001 at age 47 due to a cardiac arrest.

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

What To Expect From “Desert One” Documentary

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Nineteen-year-old Sgt. Kevin Harmening had never heard of Iran when he Heard he Had Been headed into the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as a...
Read more

Unsolved Mysteries Season 2: Netflix Further Updates Know About Release Date, Cast, Of The Season, The Everything To Know more?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
What created"Unsolved" so novel from"America's Most Wanted" or"Dateline" was that everything rotten was accessible for anybody. Stretching scenes maybe work if there's a story...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Bosch is police web performance, which has feasibly hauled its 6th season on April 16, 2020. Besides, the dependable enthusiasts could not be euphoric...
Read more

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: Release Date, Cast And Check To Know?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
We have seen many adaptations of many clinic disclosures in films and internet collection. A number of them are unnatural and terrible. The American...
Read more

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7: latest Updates And Everything You Want To Know Final Date With Contestants

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
The favourite reality show Bachelor in Paradise has finished its six seasons and will release the seventh season soon. But, there is not any...
Read more

Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3: Characters, Release Date, Cast, And All Latest Updates !!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
If you are asked to define love, what'd you say? It is an inexpressible feeling, the total impulse to protect someone/something? It varies from...
Read more

Ozark Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Some Other New Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
Ozark is an American crime drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark William for Netflix. The first season was released on July 12,...
Read more

The Boss Baby 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Exciting Info

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The Boss Baby is an animated comedy movie that is led by Tom McGrath and composed by Michael McCullers. The film was met with...
Read more

Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News That We Know

Top Stories Anand mohan -
Nowadays people prefer more of a dark humor about the comedy in terms of films and series since such kinds of series and movies...
Read more

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More About The Show

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Star Trek: Picard is an American Sci-fi web television series created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman. It's the eighth...
Read more
© World Top Trend