Scam 1992 Here Is All You Need To Know More About The Star Cast, Release Date, And Story Of This Series

By- Badshah Dhiraj
On Sunday, August 16, the productions of an upcoming web-series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, dropped its initial teaser. The forthcoming web-series, led by National-Award winner Hansal Mehta, will follow the life span of Harshad Mehta – a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock exchange to dizzying heights along with his devastating downfall. Here is all you need to know more about the star cast, release date, and story of this series.

‘Scam 1992’ Star Cast

This show’s ensemble star cast will comprise Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Sharib Hashmi, in the lead characters. Pratik Gandhi, who rose to fame with a Gujarati movie Bey Yaar, will be portraying the personality of Harshad Mehta.

On the opposing side, Shreya Dhanwanthary, a director-actor, will play the part of a journalist. Shreya has many critically acclaimed web series within her repertoires, such as Ladies Room and The Family Man. The show will also see Nikhil Dwivedi, Rajat Kapoor, KK Raina, Anant Mahadevan, Satish Kaushik, and Lalit Parimoo.

‘Scam 1992’ Release Date

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story will begin streaming on the OTT platform SonyLiv. The makers have not shown the release details as of today. The makers are yet to release the trailer of the web-series.

Talking about the show’s storyline, it’ll be motivated by business journalist Debashis Basu & his wife Sucheta Dalal’s release called The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away. Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was popularly known as the Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market’, was appointed and charged with financial crimes in the 1992 securities scam.

The show wrapped its schedule on March 2, 2020, a couple of weeks before the nationwide lockdown has been announced. In a post, director Hansal Mehta said that the group shot for 85 days spanning six months.

Revealing more details about the project, he added that the script of 550+ pages will comprise more than 170 personalities and 200+ places. “It was hard but eventually satisfying,” read one of the lines in his caption.

Badshah Dhiraj
