Scam 1992 Here Are The All Latest Regarding It

By- Badshah Dhiraj
In the year 1980-90, hardly anyone will be familiar with the name of Harshad Mehta, who is considered as the king of the stock market. There have been many stories to hear and see on Harshad Mehta, who has embezzled thousands of crores of rupees from all shareholders of the country. But now the country’s well-known director Hansal Mehta is going to tell the story of the country’s biggest scamster from his web series Scam 1992. Whose strong teaser has been released. Prateek Gandhi, Shreya Dhanvantari and Sharib Hashmi are going to be seen in the lead roles in the show.

The teaser of the show shows how a bank employee comes to the Times of India building and informs the journalist about Harshad Mehta’s 500 crore scam. Everyone is stunned to hear this scam. After which a dialogue is heard. In which the character of Harshad Mehta says that when there is pocket money, then horoscope does not matter to Shani. This is my astrology.

Let me tell you that this web series can be streamed on Sony Live. However, its release date has not been revealed yet. By the way, tell you that Abhishek Bachchan’s film Big Bull will also show the story of Harshad Mehta. Which has been produced by Ajay Devgan?

Also Read:   'Scam 1992' Series Ready To Explode, Teaser Released And Much More
