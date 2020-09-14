Scam 1992: Hansal Mehta’s Web Series Is Coming On Harshad Mehta, One Of The Biggest Scams In The Country And Read More

Home Entertainment Scam 1992: Hansal Mehta's Web Series Is Coming On Harshad Mehta, One...
By- Badshah Dhiraj
In the year 1980-90, hardly anyone will be familiar with the name of Harshad Mehta, who is considered as the king of the stock market. Many stories have been heard and heard on Harshad Mehta, who has embezzled thousands of rupees from all country shareholders. But now the country’s well-known director Hansal Mehta will tell the story of the country’s biggest scamster from his web series, Scam 1992. Whose intense teaser has been released? Prateek Gandhi, Shreya Dhanvantari, and Sharib Hashmi will be seen in the lead roles in the show.

The show’s teaser shows how a bank employee comes to the Times of India building and informs the journalist about Harshad Mehta’s 500 crore scam. Everyone is stunned to hear this scam. After which a dialogue is heard. The character of Harshad Mehta says that when there is pocket money, then horoscope does not matter to Shani. This is my astrology.

Let me tell you that this web series can be streamed on Sony Live. However, its release date has not been revealed yet. By the way, tell you that Abhishek Bachchan’s film Big Bull will also show the story of Harshad Mehta, which has been produced by Ajay Devgan.

Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

