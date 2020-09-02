Home TV Series Amazon Prime Samantha Akkineni Says The Family Man Season 2 is she completes dubbing...
Samantha Akkineni Says The Family Man Season 2 is she completes dubbing for it

By- Anish Yadav
Telugu star Samantha Akkineni has joined the cast of Raj and DK’s hit Amazon Prime Series The Family Man in the second season. The series is based on the life span of an anti-terror squad officer, played by Manoj Bajpayee, and also the first season was quite successful for its themes and storytelling.

Before revealing about her role, Sam stated, “The role I perform at the show is diametrically different from anything I’ve done before. It is going to surprise and delight my fans surely.” The Family Man also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

Speaking about her digital debut series The Family Man Season 2, the actress said, “This is the most excitement you will see in my head. I completed the dubbing of the sequence. Oh my god! It’s so kick-a**!”

She added, “I’m sorry, I know Hindi but will not talk as I am very South Indian, I will have an accent. .but I understand very well…I can’t await the new pair of the audience to see my work.”

The Amazon prime Series acquired an overwhelmingly favourable response from consumers in India and across the world. The first season of the series also became the most-watched Amazon prime at India.

Samantha joins the cast in season 2 of the series, which include names such as Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. It’s created, directed and created by Raj and DK, through their production company D2R Films, and is written by Raj and DK in affiliation with Suman Kumar.

The forthcoming season will place Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) against a new powerful and avenging adversary. It promises a lot of enjoyable and action-filled moments while researching relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement.

Anish Yadav

