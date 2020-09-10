Sam Raimi’s Spider-man 4 Would Have Included Mysterio,

- Advertisement -

Mysterio made his big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Far From Home; however, he might have done so years earlier in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4, had things gone differently — he would have been nothing similar to what the Marvel Cinematic Universe did. Back in 2002, Spider-Man made the leap into the big screen in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, which introduced Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, Kristen Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborne/Green Goblin.

Spider-Man is credited for redefining the superhero genre and the summer blockbuster, and made way for two sequels. Spider-Man 2 had Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus because the protagonist is considered among the greatest superhero films ever. Regrettably, Spider-Man 3 did not live up to this own overloaded storylines, subplots, and too many villains, made it the very criticized film of the trilogy. Spider-Man 3’s failure put an end to all plans for future sequels, although Raimi already had a notion of exactly what he wanted to tell and the characters he wanted to bring in Spider-Man 4.

Through time, details on exactly what Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 would have looked like have emerged, and some of the characters Maguire’s Spider-Man would have encountered are Vulture, Black Cat, and Mysterio. Vulture went on to become the villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming, together with Mysterio arriving in the sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home. But, Raimi’s Mysterio would have been quite different from the MCU’s version, and wouldn’t have had a major part in the plot, as he only looked at an opening sequence Spider-Man deals with several C- and D-list villains. However, Mysterio could have been played by Bruce Campbell, who cameoed in all Spider-Man films beneath Raimi’s lead, which could have been fun to watch.

Of course, this could have been a very different Mysterio than the one played by Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The MCU’s version of the persona introduced himself as a hero from another world who came to save this Earth from the Elementals, but it turned out to be a lie, and he was a former Stark Industries employee who helped develop the holographic technology seen in Captain America: Civil War, but was fired. Along with additional angered ex-Stark Industries employees, they established the Elementals and Mysterio’s”hero” persona through drones and the aforementioned holographic technology. Mysterio’s final movement was framing Spider-Man for all the attacks in addition to his death, and the cherry on top was him showing Spider-Man’s actual identity.

Given that Mysterio would have had a very small part in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4, there’s not much info to compare the 2 versions, but judging by the concept art that has been revealed, Mysterio would not happen to be in his best moment in Spider-Man 4, that explains why he’d have been considered a D-list villain. When it would have been interesting to see Raimi’s take on the personality, Mysterio’s big-screen debut was one to remember, also certainly will have large impacts on Spider-Man’s future experiences in the MCU.