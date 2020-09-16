Home In News Salt Lake City Airport Opens New Delta
Salt Lake City Airport Opens New Delta

By- Shankar
Salt Lake City Airport Opens New Delta Sky Club With Outdoor Deck
Salt Lake Day considered one of Salt Lake City’s (SLC) new airport terminal complicated turned into a big success.

Part of the brand new airport become the Delta Sky Club in concourse A. Travelers walked into the brand new Sky Club with awe-inspired looks, regularly comparing it to different made over lounges within the machine such as golf equipment in New York JFK and Detroit. Many said this is their first go to to the SLC club considering before the pandemic and expressed excitement for the destiny Salt Lake.

The lounge features two bars (although only one is in use due to local health and safety restrictions) and separate buffet areas, one of which has a celebratory Delta plane model for the occasion.

Delta has been a leader when it comes to food and beverage provisions during the Covid-19 pandemic offering packaged sandwiches, salads, and snacks albeit its onboard offerings have been severely reduced in all cabins.

People can be able to stroll among the terminals through an underground pathway.
The acquainted Sky Club situated between concourses C and D has closed. This new membership will be the only one for Delta Sky Club individuals at SLC and the various airline’s biggest lounges in the system at extra than 28,000 square feet.

