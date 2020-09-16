Home TV Series Netflix Sacred Games Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Here Are All...
Sacred Games Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The first-ever Netflix original Indian web series Sacred Games, is the adaptation of This 2006 Book Sacred Games by Vikram Chandra. Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan directed the series along with the Vikramaditya Motwane. The first season consists of eight episodes, released on 5th July 2018 across 191 nations on the planet. This statistic is enough to prove the craze of the Indian show. However, Sacred Games season 3 is very near its release.

The plot

The narrative of the series revolves around a police officer Sartaj Singh. He’s just 25 days to rescue Mumbai from Apocalypse. But, all the mystery starts with the death of Gaitonde. The story shows the Gaitonde’s uprising as a gangster from flashback and Sartaj’s puzzle-solving to conserve the city simultaneously. Moreover, Sartaj encounters Khanna Guruji, who’s the mastermind of this conspiracy.

But season 2 ends with a significant cliffhanger that shows how desperately Sartaj is hoping to defuse the bomb after two unsuccessful attempts. Therefore, in season 3 it will concentrate on how he will fix the Gaitonde’s and Dilbagh Singh’s pattern to defuse the bomb. Because there is no confirmation regarding the plot, so we have to wait until the release of Sacred Games season 3 to know what’s going to happen with Mumbai.

The cast

Undoubtedly, Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh and Nawazuddin Siddique as Ganesh Gaitonde from the lead character of Sacred Games season 3. Moreover, we suppose to visit Ranveer Shorey, Harshita Gaur, and Kalki Koechlin in Sacred Games season 3.

Release date

There’s no official statement from Netflix concerning the new season. The immense benefit of crowds from all around the world will induce the founders to make a new season quite soon. What’s more, lead celebrities such as Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddique, hint that the show must go on. For more such news, stay tuned.

