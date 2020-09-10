- Advertisement -

Deadpool. We could all use some humorous comments on X-Men via our digital screens from the mouth of the second-most favorite X-Man. Well, since the first two films, Deadpool sure has become the second most popular X-Man after Wolverine. In fact, the very first Deadpool movie was the first highest-earning R-rated movie. Then it was dethroned by none apart from Deadpool 2. If this still doesn’t incite Disney’s officers to create another Deadpool film, then we just can’t help it.

It seems like, as much we’re desperate for another Deadpool film, Ryan Reynolds is also. Lately, he responded to a fan-made poster for Deadpool 3. It clearly shows he needs it as far as we need it.

Ryan Reynolds responded to a fan-made Deadpool 3 poster!

The article says, “We want it right now,” together with mentioning Ryan Reynolds on this post. For this tweet, Ryan responded with”ditto,” meaning he desires the same. But this does not signify that Deadpool was verified for the 3rd movie. As we have not obtained any information from Disney, we just cannot say that, however. So, what’s the deal with Disney. Why hasn’t it commissioned Deadpool for its third run?

Is Deadpool happening?

Unfortunately, it appears like Deadpool 3 is the very last thing in the brain of Disney. Since their massive deal of buying FOX, this press giant has stayed quiet on Deadpool. I guess that they do not have plans for it right now. Instead, they’re more concentrated on getting done on the projects at hand. Recently they released the New Mutants film.

The heat on the Deadpool job is so low that its founder, Rob Liefeld, said that it might not happen in any way, as he has not been talked about by any Marvel officials. Well, we still cannot be confident about that. However, not making another Deadpool movie, regardless of it being a massive success, would just be foolishness.