‘Rule of six’ comes into effect in England

‘Rule of six’ comes in to limit gatherings in England.The rule, announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson a week amid a second spike in coronavirus instances,

applies both inside and outdoors in England and Scotland, and inside only in Wales.

“Across the nation, we’ve got all made enormous sacrifices in the battle against coronavirus.

However the recent rise in cases makes it clear that more needs to be done

to stop the spread of the disease,” said UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The Indian-origin minister further said,”From Monday brand new laws will enable the police to fine anyone in breach of the rule of six.

As we continue to fight this virus, I urge the people not to take part

in social gatherings of more than six people in any setting, inside or outside.”

In England, limitations apply to everyone, including young kids, but for the devolved administrations of

Wales and Scotland, 11 and 12-year-old children are exempt from the principle.

Other exceptions to the rule imply that lots of activities involving more substantial amounts will still occur,

including at schools, offices, weddings, and funerals with up to 30 people.

The United Kingdom, which has suffered Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak,

has reported more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the next successive day for the first time since May,

the Associated Press reported. The Department for Health and Social Services recorded at 3,330 cases on Sunday, carrying the tally to over 10,000 cases.

The UK has an official virus-related toll of more than 41,600 individuals who died within 28 days of testing positive.