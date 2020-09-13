Home TV Series Netflix Riverdale Season 5: What are the cast, plot and release date?
TV Series

Riverdale Season 5: What are the cast, plot and release date?

By- Anand mohan
Riverdale is an American drama teen series and it’s a tongue-in-cheek television match whose assumption is based on the wildly popular Archie comic book. With four seasons now under its franchise, Riverdale has been upgraded for a fifth year.

Riverdale is a complete binge-worthy series and you’ll be hooked onto it for certain. Its darker take on the beloved Archie comics supplies you with a large dose of suspense, thriller, and murder puzzles often and the mysterious atmosphere it carries about the town folklores makes its plotline incredibly intriguing.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, Riverdale explores the lives of characters of this small town of Riverdale which has a great deal of darkness hidden beneath its quiet and unsuspecting demeanor. The first period of Riverdale premiered on January 26, 2017.

Continue reading to know more about the fifth season of Riverdale, which we have covered up for you.

Riverdale Season 5: Who will be understood from the cast?

Riverdale Season 5 is officially happening for a fifth year. KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge will make a return.

Cole Sprouse’s return as Jughead Jones is still not supported as it has been hinted he might have left the show.

Riverdale season 5: How will the storyline unfold?

It has been hinted that there’ll be a big-time jump in the fifth season of Riverdale and it is going to fast forwards it to 4-5 decades for Archie and his gang.

Riverdale Season 5: Release Date

The show was updated to get a fifth year by the CW in the beginning of the year across the Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene.

The launch date hasn’t yet been revealed as of now as the creation is currently under a halt. The fifth season will have a total of 22 episodes on Netflix such as other seasons. We hope it will reach out to displays soon.

