Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Episodes, Plot, Trailer And More Other Updates!!!

Riverdale is an American origin puzzle teenage drama series. The show is created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The show relies on the nature of Archie comics. The first season of the premiered in January 2017.

RELEASE DATE

The release date of year 5 of Riverdale has not been officially announced yet, but we can expect the series will launch in ancient 2021 or even January 2021. However, this news isn’t yet officially supported by the makers of Riverdale.

The filming of Riverdale is postponed because of the ongoing pandemic situation, but the non- filming works like narrative writing have already started. The filming of Riverdale season 5 will restart when the situation on earth gets a little better and the world becomes entirely operational.

PLOT

Riverdale’s story revolves around four teenagers named Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Jughead, and Veronica Lodge. In the previous seasons, we saw the way they tackle the suspicious incidents that happened around them.

In season 5 we will observe some unanswered questions linked to Jughead’s departure and also the rumor of Betty murdering Jughead is all over there. We will upgrade more about the plotline if any detail about it will be out. Riverdale season four was expected to have 22 episodes but season four ended on 19 episodes since the creation of the show was stopped due to Coronavirus, causing episodes cut.

It’s said that in season 4 it was anticipated to have a prom episode which was originally supposed to premiere in 20 episodes of season four but today it’ll air in season five.

Episodes

The executive producer of this series Roberto Aguirre- Sacasa told that if it became apparent that they weren’t able to finish the filming of the season, the very first thing he kind of did was to look at episode 20 to determine if they could cobble together an episode from that scene.

TRAILER

No, the official trailer of year 5 is not out yet nor the official release date of this preview is out yet, but executive producer Roberto Aguirre- Sacasa posted a photograph for his Instagram of the prom night incident.

While announcing the creation of season 5 back as earlier Aguirre shared a teaser poster on Twitter in which it’s shown that a mystery woman running from a truck looking terrified.