Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Much More

By- Anand mohan
All the Riverdale fans will jump in their feet after knowing that Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead are returning! Yes, you guessed right! The rumors of the fifth season of this popular web series are true! This means that you may get to watch more Riverdale episodes. We have strived to collect some exciting news concerning the upcoming streak including its potential launch date. In this informative article, we will explain everything that we’ve got to know this far. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s begin.

Release Date

Dependent on the information of several authentic sources, the newest Riverdale episodes of the fifth season in 2021 January. On the other hand, the pandemic might create an obstacle before that because the shooting was put on hold. On the other hand, the group of Riverdale has resumed the job back in August. Hopefully, the news of its release date is soon to come. The moment we encounter its launch date, we will update it on our site.

Cast

All the cast members are expected to return annually 5. There could make a couple of waive or exceptions just dependent on the plot that the year 5 follows. The cast list goes from KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madeline Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle.

Plot

From the glance of the posted image, it’s apparent that the first episode of the approaching series would comprise Toni and Cheryl. Though the precise narrative is to understand, we have estimated what might be from the plot. The prom episode the makers planned to launch from the previous season will appear at the fifth installment. Moreover, as per the cast, the upcoming streak will present the setting which will take place after 7 years. However, the makers initially chose to broadcast 22, but the pandemic stopped the production.

Trailer

Well, there’s absolutely no such preview, but Aguirre-Sacasa dropped a picture for those fans. It gave a glimpse into the coming Riverdale episodes.

Anand mohan

