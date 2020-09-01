Home TV Series Netflix Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Exciting...
Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Exciting Updates

By- Anand mohan
Riverdale Season 5, Riverdale has been a hit On Netflix, and following 4 extreme seasons of this series, the crowd is eagerly waiting for a new season! This is everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Riverdale.

Release Date

Riverdale Season 4 was cut short because of what destroyed every other plan we had, the coronavirus pandemic. So the 19 episode season finished on a significant cliff hanger and lovers are super eager to attach all the series left.

The launch of Riverdale Season 5 remains a question because there’s not been any news following the creators announced the renewal and following the abrupt season 4 ending.

There has been news that the filming is scheduled to begin by September 2020, therefore, in that case, we could anticipate the new season to drop by mid-2021!

Cast

Season 5 will bring the extreme throw of Riverdale back on screens. So We’re expecting to see —

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews
Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper
Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge
Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones
Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

More cast of Riverdale Season 5

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz
Madchen Amick as Alice Smith
Molly Ringwald
Martin Cummins
Nathalie Boltt
Robin Givens

Skeet Ulrich who played with the role of F.P. Jones confirmed that he would not return for another season. However, his personality is left open for him to return since all the fans wish to see more of his part. Earlier this year, it had been declared that Marisol Nicholas playing Hermoine Lodge also end her contract after season 4. But we are pleased to bring you the news that she’ll also return to play her character in the upcoming season.

Plot

We’ve got a prom coming up, so we are anticipating a huge drama! The prom drama was supposed to be the component of season 4, but we will have to wait for season 5 release to take a look at what it’s about. The drama is not the only highlight of this season, there will be a Pandora box of emotions which will alter the scenario. All this is technically a part of season 4, so we don’t have any clue for what year 5 will build upon.

Anand mohan

Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details
