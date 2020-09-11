Riverdale Season 5: All the latest updates on its plot, cast, trailer and release date

- Advertisement -

Riverdale is an American source puzzle teen drama series. The first season of this series was released back in January 2017. The show gained positive reviews from the viewers and critics after the first installation.

Release Date

The series season 5 will release in early 2021. Riverdale season 5 should have been published in October this year, but the creation closes down due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. The C.W. has postponed season 5 releasing until January 2021. Presently, we do not have any official launch date for Season 5.

Plot

- Advertisement -

As of this moment, the narrative details of season 5 are stored under wrap. The official trailer of year 5 hasn’t been published yet. However, Lili Reinhart ( who performs the role of ) stated on the Jimmy Fallon reveals that they are likely to perform a 7-year jump into the future.

She also said that now we are not teenagers anymore and she’s also psyched regarding it. She guess it will be okay to play with an adult and she also genuinely appreciate show maker Roberto, ” he said, let us revived the story because we can’t only be stuck in high school for seven seasons.

PROM EPISODE!!

Aguirre-Sacasa who is the inventor of the shoe has also promised that the fans of this series about the prom episode, which was initially meant to telecast in season four however cut short due to this Coronavirus pandemic. This prom episode will be the first one to start season five.

GRADUATION EPISODE!!

Aguirre-Sacasa who made the series gave an announcement to TVLine that season 5 will also have a graduation event and it’ll be an emotional one.

MARRIAGE!!

The lovers of the series wanted to see Betty and Jughead wed. The couple is adored by the fans so it’s anticipated that they both will be married in season 4.

Trailer

The official preview of year 5 is not available yet, but the inventor of the show Aguirre-Sacasa has published an image of this prom scene on Instagram,. Showing Madelaine Petsch ( played with the role of Cheryl) and Vanessa Morgan ( played with the role of Toni).

Cast

KJ Apa who plays the role of Archie

Lili Reinhart who plays the role of Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes who plays the role of Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse who plays the role of Jughead

Madelaine Petsch who plays the role of Cheryl Blossom

Vanessa Morgan who plays the role of Toni

These cast members will surely reprise their role in year 5.