Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Need To Know For The Upcoming Season

By- Ajeet Kumar
Shield Hero Season 2,’Rising Of The Shield Hero’ is a Japanese Anime web series based on the novel series of the same name. Released on Tokyo MX in January 2019 and written by Aneko Yusagi, this Anime series was tremendously attractive and has had an impressive fanbase. At the same time, the series has racked up decent viewership.

Everything You Need To Know For The Upcoming Season

The Japanese publication written by Aneko Yusagi was transformed into an anime show by Kinema Citrus. After having the first season using an IMDB rating of 8.1, enthusiasts are waiting for Season 2. There have not been any statements for the release date of this show, but there are other statements that could give the fans something to be excited about. It is expected that the second season may be prepared to reach our screens sometime sooner than we believed it would. Back in September 2019, the show was officially renewed for two seasons, and on 24 July, they announced a renewal for four seasons, with nine episodes annually.

Cast of the season

We have no news of confirmed characters at the upcoming season. It might reach you soon. However, the cast may include:

  • Alen Lee
  • Erica Mender
  • Morgan Berry
  • Billey Kameez
  • Brianna Knickerbocker
  • Xander Mobus

We don’t have any information regarding who’s staying in or who is going out in the show. But these would be the prominent roles which going to stay to entertain all audiences.

Plot

Being an Isekai show the rising if defence hero started as a Book before becoming a manga and finally a sequence. The story here revolves around Naofumi, a student who’s all of a sudden transported To a magical dream world. He discovered a publication of four personalities in this world and titles the title shield hero. The last season he was finished with Naofumi realizing that the other personalities belong to the identical town and the other personalities seem more resilient than Naofumi. There aren’t many spoilers for season 2. We anticipate that Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will be more potent and calm towards the enemies, and Naofumi wonders why the heroes are saving the entire world.

