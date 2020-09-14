Home TV Series Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Know Here

By- Ajeet Kumar
Rising Of The Shield Hero Season Two, The rising of Shield Hero is a Japanese Lighting novel series written by Aneko Yusagi. It’s developed into a dream series playing a dark nightmare. Fans can have a sigh of relief as The climbing of Shield Hero is renewed for one more season. The story aired on a single site, but it climbed because the promotions went viral. The first season made by Kinema Citrus aired from 9 January to 26 January 2019. It developed a huge fanbase. It’s consistently been ranked on top of sites like Crunchyroll.

Expected release date:

The first season of the franchise aired in 2019! Yes, as expected, the show made a boom across the whole Japanese anime industry.

It garnered favorable reviews and a large fan base; For this, the second season’s demand also raises.

Then we’ve got great news for you! With celebrity, the show has been approved for two future seasons.

According to sources, the launch date for the second season of The Shield Hero will be announced soon; Thus far, all advertisements have been stopped due to a global outbreak.

But if we go with the hipsters, the launch date of this Shield Hero Season 2 is expected to maintain May 2021.

Main Characters Of The Rising Of The Shield Hero –

  • Naofumi Iwatani, voiced by Kaito Ishikawa
  • Raphtalia, voiced by Asami Seto
  • Filo voiced by Rina Hidaka
  • Motoyasu Kitamura, voiced by Makoto Takahashi
  • Ren Amaki, voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
  • Itsuki Kawasumi, voiced by Yoshitaka Yamaya
The Plot for Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2:

Being an Isekai series, the rising of defense hero started as a novel series before getting a Manga and finally anime. The story revolves around Naofumi, a pupil who’s suddenly transported to a magical fantasy world. He discovered a book of four heroes on the world and titles the title of’Shield Hero’. The last season ended with Naofumi realizes that the other personalities belong to the identical hometown. The other heroes seem more resilient, subsequently Naofumi. A few spoilers for Season two have to keep you engaged. We expect that Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will soon be potent and calm to the enemies. Naofumi wonders why other heroes are attempting to save the world.

Establish and continue to binge-watch Season 1 until the next release. The series is supposed to be prolonged to 2 more seasons.

