Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: More Updates Regarding The Cast, Plot And Release Date For Fans.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a Japanese lighting novel series written by Aneko Yusagi, which was later adapted into a manga series by Aiya Kyū and released by Media Factory. Crunchyroll-Funimation bought the rights for the series. The manga eventually took the kind of an anime and has been produced as 25 episode anime television series made by Kinema Citrus that aired from January to June 2019.

The anime follows Iwatana Naofumi, an easy-going childhood that finds a book in a library and can be summoned to a parallel universe to become the planet’s Cardinal Heroes and struggle an inter-dimensional breed of monsters known as the Waves.

What immediately follows is a story of betrayal, abandonment, and cynicism, finally progressing into a pursuit to demonstrate one’s value and save the world against all chances. Although the show initially came under fire after its premiere and has been shrouded in controversies, the engaging narrative and unique characters could build for this quite a following.

Season 2 Release Date :

The makers and staff have a green light for the renewal of the show. However, there’s no clarity about a specific release date. In addition to this series, it’s going to have a season three also. Till now, there are expectations that the reveal may return somewhere around 2021.

But the epidemic is a significant barrier in the release of new seasons of many displays. Now it’ll be fascinating to see the effect of the outbreak on the release. For more comprehensive info, stay tuned until any new info arrives.

Cast

The cast of this season has not yet been verified. However, the characters include Alen Lee, Erica Mender, Morgan Berry, Billey Kameez, Brianna Knickerbocker, and Xander Mobus.

There has been no information regarding the one staying in or moving from this series. However, these are the anticipated roles that are going to stay.

Plot And Storyline Of This Anime Series :

The series depicts the story of a shield bearer Naofumi. Naofumi is expected to be the world’s most outstanding defender. But due to the betrayals of his allies, he also loses the faith of individuals. Now it’s all upon him to restore people’s religion and prove himself worthy. Season one ends with a couple of twists and turns. About Glass and L’arch, they too are heroes like him. We also see other personalities taking pledges to defeat Naofumi. No further details are based on the release of this official trailer or teaser. Until then, keep yourself up to date.