Right now, the stock seems unstable for retail buyers, and stocks don’t seem compelling at current pricing.”

Brock Silvers

Last 12 months,Right now Nongfu Spring’s sales jumped 17% to 24 billion yuan, and sales of bottled water accounted for 2-thirds of it. (The relaxation came from beverage merchandise consisting of juice and tea-based beverages). Profit was five billion yuan, a 21% jump from a yr ago. Nongfu Spring has a couple of of-fifth of China’s bottled water market, that’s anticipated to develop at an annual rate of 11% to attain 337 billion yuan in 2024, according to Frost and Sullivan’s figures cited in its prospectus.

“Nongfu Spring’s stock is expensive, but it is one of the important logo names in China in the consumption region,” said Eugene Law, commercial enterprise improvement director at China Galaxy International Securities. “Just the logo name itself is really worth quite numerous money, fund managers will suppose it is a have to-maintain inventory.”

Nongfu Spring has controlled to face out in China’s fiercely competitive bottled water market using being the first to distinguish his services, says Jason Yu, a Shanghai-primarily based coping with the director at consultancy Kantar Worldpanel. While the corporation’s signature crimson-capped 2 yuan bottled water may be discovered everywhere from supermarkets to mom-and-pop shops, Zhong has additionally taken gain of a growing level of health cognizance in China via the enterprise’s marketing and branding.